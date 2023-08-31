Deion Sanders no longer claiming Florida State as his school

Deion Sanders seem to no longer be claiming Florida State as his school.

A reporter this week brought up the Miami-Florida State rivalry with Sanders, who is now the Colorado head coach. The reporter called herself a Hurricane and Sanders a “‘Nole,” which is short for Florida State’s “Seminoles” nickname.

“No, no, no, no. I actually … do you know where I graduated from?” Sanders asked. “I graduated from an HBCU. So I’m a who? I thought it was where you graduated from. I’m an HBCU grad.”

Deion Sanders says he’s not a NOLE he’s a HBCU Grad. pic.twitter.com/gXlgSxqrRV — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) August 29, 2023

Sanders was a spectacular three-sport athlete at Florida State from 1985-1988. He starred in football, track and baseball for the Seminoles. But Sanders graduated from Talladega College in 2020 with a degree in business administration and now seems to be claiming that school instead.

Sanders may have some bitterness toward FSU after they chose to hire Mike Norvell as the replacement for Willie Taggart in late 2019. Sanders wanted to be considered as a candidate for the vacancy. In late 2020, Sanders criticized FSU’s approach to recruiting.

After three successful years coaching Jackson State, Sanders is now preparing for his first season as the coach at Colorado. Maybe one day he will make amends with his former school.