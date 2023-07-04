Deion Sanders responds to comments from anonymous coach

Deion Sanders has responded to comments from an anonymous coach that were critical of the way he is building the Colorado program.

An anonymous Pac-12 coach was quoted by Athlon Sports for an article published last week as terming Deion’s approach at Colorado as “lose-lose.”

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime. Either he’s gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster doesn’t seem possible. The alternative is that they’re gonna be bad, and they’ll end up firing him in a big circus,” the coach told Athlon Sports.

“Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won’t happen here. They’re not a good roster right now. How does he handle losing big? We haven’t seen that.”

The same day the comments drew some attention, Deion’s oldest son Deion Jr. saw the quote and responded.

“They pray that we don’t do well because they fear us (and I’m not even talking about fear us on the field). It’s a threat to the social norms and the infrastructure of college football,” Sanders Jr. wrote via Twitter on Friday.

A few days after Deion Jr. responded, Deion finally shares his thoughts.

“This is the Dumbest thing I’ve almost ever seen and the Only reason I said almost is because I’m giving y’all time to top this stupidity. “We Coming” and u know it. Love “Him” !!!!,” Sanders wrote Monday in an Instagram comment on a Yahoo post about the subject.

That is pretty silly. The argument for the hiring of Sanders being a lose-lose proposition is that programs shouldn’t hire good coaches because they might eventually leave for bigger/better jobs. What kind of sense does that make? Colorado knew the risks when they hired Sanders; he’s a hired gun who is going to make a lot of noise and might leave eventually, if all goes well.

After going a dreadful 1-11 last season, giving Prime Time a shot was well worth it for Colorado.