Deion Sanders reveals what he told injured TCU player during private conversation

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared a moment with an injured TCU player during the Buffaloes’ 45-42 upset win last Saturday. Days after the moment went viral, Sanders revealed what he told the downed player.

During the contest, Horned Frogs running back Trey Sanders took a hard hit and remained down on the field for several minutes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Coach Prime approached him and was seen giving him words of encouragement as medical staff attended to the running back.

Deion Sanders went out to check on Trey Sanders during the injury timeout pic.twitter.com/sCRUGnSuU0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Coach Sanders shared what he told the player during the latest episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show. He revealed that Trey Sanders was on the Buffaloes’ radar as a potential transfer. While the former Alabama back ended up at TCU instead, Coach Prime said that he still “had love for the kid” who also shares his last name.

“So, I went out there and I said, ‘Son, now you know if you don’t get up, they ain’t got a chance. So I want you to get your butt up and get back in this game and be dominant like you’ve been,'” said Sanders, via On3’s Dan Morrison.

“That’s what I told him. I wanted the kid to be dominant. His last name’s Sanders, first of all, and he was the No. 2 on offense. That’s what the conversation was.”

Trey Sanders recorded three rushing touchdowns for TCU in the high-scoring affair against Colorado. He ran for 45 yards on 15 carries.

It’s not surprising to learn that the TCU transferee was on Coach Sanders’ radar. The Colorado head coach completely revamped the Buffaloes roster, primarily through the transfer portal.

While Deion Sanders had several critics voicing concerns over Colorado’s team-building strategy, his classy act to encourage a fallen foe might have won him over some fans.