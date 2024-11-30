Deion Sanders sends clear message to Heisman voters about Travis Hunter

Colorado coach Deion Sanders did not hold back when assessing Travis Hunter’s massive performance in Friday’s 52-0 win over Oklahoma State.

Sanders argued that Hunter had “clinched” the Heisman Trophy with his dominant performance in the victory. The coach also doubled down on his frustration with Hunter’s omission from the list of Jim Thorpe Award finalists while pushing the two-way star’s Heisman hopes.

“I think Travis clinched the Heisman with his performance,” Sanders said. “I think he made a lot of people aware of how ignorant that was with the Thorpe. His performance today, what, he had three touchdowns, 100 yards, and an interception, and two passes broken up? He should have had another pick. Hit him right in the darn chest.”

Sanders arguably undersold Hunter’s numbers Friday. As a receiver, Hunter caught 10 passes for 116 yards and three scores to go with the aforementioned interception. That kind of two-way dominance is unheard of in modern college football, and Sanders is probably right that a Heisman Trophy is a foregone conclusion at this point. Sanders still isn’t over the Thorpe snub, though, and understandably so.

Colorado’s win Friday capped off a 9-3 season, representing a remarkable turnaround from last year’s 4-8 campaign. They are unlikely to get a College Football Playoff berth, but fortunately, that is unlikely to prevent Hunter from claiming the honors that he has earned in 2024.