Deion Sanders furious over ‘idiotic’ Travis Hunter snub

Deion Sanders let the Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee know how he felt about them snubbing Travis Hunter.

Hunter was not among the three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, an annual prize given to player the committee considers the best defensive back in college football. Malaki Starks of Georgia, Jahdae Barron of Texas, and Caleb Downs of Ohio State were the named finalists.

Sanders spoke to reporters Tuesday and ripped into the award, claiming it had lost all “integrity” by omitting Hunter.

“Before I open up for questions, I’m going to address something that just transpired that Travis [Hunter] … was snubbed by the Thorpe,” said Sanders. “How? How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award? You can have my award. You can have it back. … If this isn’t the most idiotic thing in college football that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. … They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award.”

"I don't know how in the world is Travis Hunter not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award." Deion Sanders says he will give Travis Hunter his Jim Thorpe award after being 'snubbed' ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6rTLmQo9Ee — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2024

Sanders, who won the award back in 1988, said he would give his own trophy to Hunter. He added that Hunter is unequivocally the best defensive back in the country.

Through 11 games this season, Hunter has recorded 31 combined tackles, 9 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. But Sanders also pointed out that the numbers don’t reflect Hunter’s full impact, given that he “rarely gets thrown at” by opposing quarterbacks.

While the two-way Colorado star is not a finalist for the Thorpe Award, Hunter’s recent viral celebration points to him eyeing an even bigger prize.