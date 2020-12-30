D’Eriq King limps to locker room with leg injury

D’Eriq King had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a leg injury in the second quarter of Miami’s Cheez-It Bowl game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Miami had a 2nd-and-goal down 21-7 to the Cowboys with just over four minutes left in the first half. King scrambled to his right after not seeing anything. His right knee appeared to buckle just before he was tripped and brought down after a short run. King was on his back and down in clear pain as the trainers looked him over.

Looked like D’Eriq King’s knee buckled before he got tackled. Hate to see that in the bowl game. Been a revelation for the ‘Canes this season. pic.twitter.com/mRCZU9Eeay — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 29, 2020

King was helped into the medical tent for an examination on the field. He then was shown being helped into the locker room.

N’Kosi Perry replaced King in the game. Two plays later, running back Cam’Ron Harris was down with an injury as well.

A transfer from Houston, King was 10/13 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass in the game. He recently announced he would return to Miami next season.