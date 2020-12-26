D’Eriq King announces he will return to Miami next season

The Miami Hurricanes will be in excellent hands for the second season in a row.

Quarterback D’Eriq King announced on social media Saturday that he will return to the Miami program for next season.

Miami is 8-2 this season, which is the program’s best winning percentage since 2003. A lot of that is due to the strong play from King.

The Houston transfer has gone 200/315 (63.5 percent) for 2,570 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season with Miami. He has also rushed for 520 and four touchdowns.

King is eligible to play next season because the NCAA said fall athletes would not have their seasons count against them for eligibility due to COVID-19. 2021 will mark King’s sixth season playing football in a college program.