Devin Chandler identified as third UVA football player killed in shooting

The identity of the third victim who was shot and killed on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night has been revealed, and all three were football players.

A manhunt on Monday morning led to the arrest of former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was accused of killing three people and injuring two others when he opened fire on a bus that had returned from a field trip. Initial reports revealed that wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D’Sean Perry were two of the victims who were killed. University of Virginia president Jim Ryan later confirmed that Davis, Perry and wide receiver Devin Chandler were killed. All three were juniors.

Chandler, a transfer from Wisconsin, had not yet played in a game for UVA. He played primarily on special teams with the Badgers in 2020 and 2021.

Davis had 16 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He had a breakout freshman season in 2020 with 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Davis missed all of 2021 after suffering a knee injury.

Perry appeared in seven games this season and had seven total tackles, including two in Saturday’s loss to Pitt.

Jones was on Virginia’s football roster in 2018 but never played in a game, according to the school’s athletic department website. The motive in the shooting is not yet known.