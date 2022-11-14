Ex-Virginia football player arrested after campus shooting that left 3 dead

Police on Monday arrested a former University of Virginia football player after he allegedly shot and killed three people and wounded two others late Sunday night.

Authorities arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. after a lengthy manhunt on Monday morning, according to several updates from the University of Virginia Police Department.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

A shelter in place order was given for anyone on the UVA campus prior to Jones being taken into custody.

Jones was on Virginia’s football roster in 2018 but never played in a game, according to the school’s athletic department website. He is accused of shooting and killing three people and wounding two others.

The three victims who died were all football players, the university announced. They have been identified as wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. All three were juniors.

The shooting took place on a bus that was carrying UVA students who had returned home from a field trip.

Virginia president Jim Ryan confirms the deaths of football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D'Sean Perry in a shooting last night. The shooting occurred on a bus of students returning from a field trip. Two others were hospitalized. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 14, 2022

Davis had 16 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He had a breakout freshman season in 2020 with 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Davis missed all of 2021 after suffering a knee injury.

Perry appeared in seven games this season and had seven total tackles, including two in Saturday’s loss to Pitt. Chandler, a transfer from Wisconsin, had not appeared in a game for UVA.