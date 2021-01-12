Twitter went nuts over DeVonta Smith’s incredible first half

DeVonta Smith went wild in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and users on Twitter went wild in response.

Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Alabama went out to a 35-17 lead over Ohio State.

DeVonta Smith has 11 catches tonight, setting the CFP National Championship record. THE FIRST HALF ISN'T OVER. pic.twitter.com/CtrIMhVNeS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2021

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

DeVonta is going crazyyyyyy!!!!!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2021

This is insane. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2021

This is ridiculous. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 12, 2021

Ohio State dbs pic.twitter.com/nF62j3lAxV — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2021

Smith achieved season-highs of 15 catches against Florida, 231 yards against LSU, and four touchdowns against Mississippi State. He nearly eclipsed all of those numbers against Ohio State … in one half.

He showed exactly why he won the Heisman Trophy.