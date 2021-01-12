Twitter went nuts over DeVonta Smith’s incredible first half
DeVonta Smith went wild in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and users on Twitter went wild in response.
Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Alabama went out to a 35-17 lead over Ohio State.
Too easy for DeVonta Smith #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/LPomDof1i1
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2021
DeVonta Smith has 11 catches tonight, setting the CFP National Championship record.
THE FIRST HALF ISN'T OVER. pic.twitter.com/CtrIMhVNeS
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2021
DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/81YalObS18
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 12, 2021
DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021
DeVonta is going crazyyyyyy!!!!!!!
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2021
This is insane.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2021
This is ridiculous.
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 12, 2021
Ohio State dbs pic.twitter.com/nF62j3lAxV
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2021
Smith achieved season-highs of 15 catches against Florida, 231 yards against LSU, and four touchdowns against Mississippi State. He nearly eclipsed all of those numbers against Ohio State … in one half.
He showed exactly why he won the Heisman Trophy.