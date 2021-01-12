 Skip to main content
Twitter went nuts over DeVonta Smith’s incredible first half

January 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith went wild in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and users on Twitter went wild in response.

Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Alabama went out to a 35-17 lead over Ohio State.

Smith achieved season-highs of 15 catches against Florida, 231 yards against LSU, and four touchdowns against Mississippi State. He nearly eclipsed all of those numbers against Ohio State … in one half.

He showed exactly why he won the Heisman Trophy.

