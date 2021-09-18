Dillon Gabriel suffers injury on final play of UCF loss, had arm in sling

Dillon Gabriel suffered some sort of injury on the final play of UCF’s 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday night, ruining an otherwise sparkling night for him.

Gabriel had a hand in five touchdowns for the Knights and ran in a score to tie the game at 35 with 1:21 left. UCF looked set to take the lead after an interception with just under 30 seconds left. But, if you could believe it, Gabriel was intercepted for a pick-six with 13 seconds left. That gave Louisville a 42-35 lead.

After the ensuing kickoff, UCF tried a hook-and-ladder play. Gabriel got injured on the play and headed off on a cart.

#UCF QB Dillon Gabriel is back up and walked off on his own power to the medical cart. Riding the cart to the locker room, Gabriel clearly in pain… looked to be grabbing his lower body, hip area. Not entirely sure though. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 18, 2021

Gabriel was spotted with his left arm in a sling. There was some speculation that he injured his collarbone.

#UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said he didn't know the diagnosis yet of QB Dillon Gabriel's injury when we spoke with him postgame. "He's a great competitor, great player, competed to the last game." Gabriel was spotted after the game with his left arm in a sling. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 18, 2021

Gabriel passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and caught another in the game.

UCF is going to be in big trouble if he misses time.