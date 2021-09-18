 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 17, 2021

Dillon Gabriel suffers injury on final play of UCF loss, had arm in sling

September 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel suffered some sort of injury on the final play of UCF’s 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday night, ruining an otherwise sparkling night for him.

Gabriel had a hand in five touchdowns for the Knights and ran in a score to tie the game at 35 with 1:21 left. UCF looked set to take the lead after an interception with just under 30 seconds left. But, if you could believe it, Gabriel was intercepted for a pick-six with 13 seconds left. That gave Louisville a 42-35 lead.

After the ensuing kickoff, UCF tried a hook-and-ladder play. Gabriel got injured on the play and headed off on a cart.

Gabriel was spotted with his left arm in a sling. There was some speculation that he injured his collarbone.

Gabriel passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and caught another in the game.

UCF is going to be in big trouble if he misses time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus