Could Dillon Gabriel transfer to Ole Miss or Oklahoma?

Dillon Gabriel is one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal, and there are a few schools where he could be leaning.

The former UCF quarterback took an official visit to Ole Miss over the weekend and attended a basketball game at the school.

UCF transfer QB Dillon Gabriel, who is on an official visit to Ole Miss, is taking in the Ole Miss/Memphis basketball game. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 4, 2021

The visit to Ole Miss led to strong speculation that he could transfer to Oxford to play under Lane Kiffin next season. But there is a twist. Gabriel was recruited to UCF by Jeff Lebby, who left UCF for Ole Miss last year. It’s not a stretch to think that Lebby’s presence drew Gabriel to Ole Miss.

But there is talk that Lebby could leave Ole Miss to become Brent Venables’ offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. If Gabriel wants to play for Lebby, then maybe Oklahoma would be his desired spot.

Gabriel has passed for 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his college career. He got hurt early this season and was replaced by Mikey Keene.

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports