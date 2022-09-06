DJ Uiagalelei has lost weight for the new season

If DJ Uiagalelei looked different for the new college football season, that’s for a good reason.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback dropped some weight and looked much more svelte for his team’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

ESPN’s announcers noted that Uiagalelei had lost 30 pounds and was weight 235 pounds now.

“The bowl game last year, he was at 250. And he told us he lost 30 pounds. At some point last year, he was 265,” ESPN’s announcers said.

The comments about Uiagalelei’s weight came in the context of him being able to run the ball more and be more mobile. As a sophomore last season, Uiagalelei rushed 105 times for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns. He passed for just 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which was a bigger concern for the Clemson offense.

The Tigers were used to having Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Not only did Uiagalelei not come close to matching that level of play, but he seemed to regress from his freshman season.

The Tigers are hoping for much better play out of their QB1 this season.