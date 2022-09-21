Drake Maye takes funny jab at rival NC State

Drake Maye took a funny jab at rival NC State while meeting with the media on Tuesday.

Maye’s North Carolina Tar Heels are 3-0 this season. Their schedule gets tougher starting this weekend, as they will host Notre Dame.

Two weeks ago, they barely escaped with a win against Appalachian State. Former North Carolina standout quarterback Sam Howell was at that game, and Maye was asked Tuesday about seeing Howell.

The subject of Howell led another reporter to ask Maye whether Howell’s success with the Heels had anything to do with Maye choosing to play at North Carolina. Howell is from North Carolina and remained in-state for college.

Likewise, Maye is from Charlotte, N.C. and decided to stay home for college despite originally committing to Alabama.

Maye said that Howell staying home and doing well influenced him.

#UNC QB Drake Maye: “I didn’t want to miss out on the home state… growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina…” pic.twitter.com/z7zVHvFEbI — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) September 20, 2022

“I didn’t want to miss out on the home state,” Maye said of his decision to go to North Carolina.

“Growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina,” he joked.

North Carolina is a prestigious public university, so that’s a common joke from those who attend the school. Maye couldn’t resist taking a classic jab at rival NC State.

Maye has quite a legacy at North Carolina. His father was a quarterback for the Tar Heels in the mid-’80s. Maye’s older brother, Luke, was a standout basketball player for the Heels too. He had plenty of reasons to go to Carolina, besides growing up in the state.