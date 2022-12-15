Drew Brees lands big position at Purdue

Purdue was dealt a major blow last week when head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, but the Boilermakers are hoping Drew Brees can help them with their transition.

Brees, who was a star quarterback at Purdue from 1997-2000, has been hired by the school as an interim assistant coach. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that Brees will help his alma mater prepare for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Brees will also remain on Purdue’s staff during the offseason and can assist with recruiting.

Brohm inherited a Purdue program in 2017 that was in shambles. He went 7-6 in his first year after the Boilermakers had won three or fewer games in each of their previous four seasons. Brohm then stuck around for five more seasons, went 9-4 last year and got Purdue to the Big Ten Championship Game this season.

Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to replace Brohm this week. Most people assume they will take a big step back after losing Brohm. Perhaps Brees will help lessen some of the blow.