Notre Dame will have a new starting QB against Cal

The struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have a new quarterback leading the team next week.

Tyler Buchner, who was named the team’s starter to begin the season, suffered a sprain in his AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder on Saturday. He will undergo surgery that will end his season. A sophomore from the San Diego, Calif. area, Buchner struggled as a passer this season. He threw for 378 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had rushed for 62 yards and two scores.

Backup quarterback Drew Pyne will now take over for the Fighting Irish as their starter.

Pyne went 3/6 for 20 yards with a touchdown and interception in relief of Buchner during Saturday’s loss to Marshall. The New Canaan, Conn. product is in his third year with the Irish football team. He has passed for 256 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during his college career.

After losing games to Ohio State and Marshall to begin 0-2, Notre Dame will face Cal next weekend at home. They are scheduled to visit North Carolina the following week, and then they will have a bye before a tough home game against BYU.

In addition to their games against ranked Ohio State and BYU, Notre Dame plays Clemson later this season, and they close the regular season on the road at USC on Nov. 26. Things will remain difficult for Marcus Freeman, who is looking for his first win as the program’s head football coach.