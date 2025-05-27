Cover release for ‘College Football 26’ shows one big change coming to game

EA Sports released the covers for the latest installment of its college football franchise on Tuesday, and one of the graphics confirmed that a significant change is coming to the game.

The cover for the standard version of “College Football 26” features a pair of young star wide receivers — Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. There is also a deluxe version which features the two wideouts along with several other current players, past players, coaches and fans.

Coaches were not featured in “College Football 25,” which was the first installment of the EA Sports game in over a decade. It had been rumored that some coaches would be part of the newest game, and the cover release gives a glimpse into which ones.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Penn State coach James Franklin, Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman are among the coaches that will be in “College Football 26,” as indicated on the deluxe version cover.

Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26.



Coming July 10. Pre-Order Now

🔗: https://t.co/PswZmDtrOF pic.twitter.com/FyQjPSTCj8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 27, 2025

That is a welcome change for fans, who want the game to be as realistic as possible.

Not all of college football’s biggest names will be in “College Football 26,” however. One prominent quarterback has opted out for the second consecutive year.

EA Sports’ college football franchise disappeared for a while due to licensing issues, but the NIL era has helped bring it back.