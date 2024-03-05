 Skip to main content
Arch Manning makes big decision about new EA Sports college football video game

March 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Arch Manning ready to throw

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023. Photo Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every Division I FBS player in the country has been given an opportunity to be included in EA Sports’ highly anticipated new college football game, but Texas quarterback Arch Manning is going to pass.

Beginning last month, over 11,000 college football players from 134 FBS programs were given the option to be paid $600 to be included in “EA Sports College Football 25.” Manning has declined, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.

It is hard to imagine how appearing in the game would be a distraction, so Manning and his people likely feel that $600 and a copy of the video game is not enough compensation. Though he has barely played and is not expected to start for Texas in 2024, Manning is already one of the most recognizable figures in college football because of his family.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams said last year that it does not make sense for star college players to be paid the same amount as others who may never see the field. Coming up with a pay scale based on skill and performance probably just isn’t feasible for EA Sports, however.

Many fans mocked the offer for amounting to only $670 when you include the value of the game copy. However, most players across the country will likely opt in just to be featured. A lot of players grew up playing previous versions of EA Sports’ NCAA football game, which has not been produced since 2013. Even one current NFL star quarterback said his dream was to be on the cover of the game.

Arch obviously does not feel the same way, at least for now.

