Arch Manning makes big decision about new EA Sports college football video game

Every Division I FBS player in the country has been given an opportunity to be included in EA Sports’ highly anticipated new college football game, but Texas quarterback Arch Manning is going to pass.

Beginning last month, over 11,000 college football players from 134 FBS programs were given the option to be paid $600 to be included in “EA Sports College Football 25.” Manning has declined, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.

Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field. pic.twitter.com/dCFHdAuMZ1 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 5, 2024

It is hard to imagine how appearing in the game would be a distraction, so Manning and his people likely feel that $600 and a copy of the video game is not enough compensation. Though he has barely played and is not expected to start for Texas in 2024, Manning is already one of the most recognizable figures in college football because of his family.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams said last year that it does not make sense for star college players to be paid the same amount as others who may never see the field. Coming up with a pay scale based on skill and performance probably just isn’t feasible for EA Sports, however.

Many fans mocked the offer for amounting to only $670 when you include the value of the game copy. However, most players across the country will likely opt in just to be featured. A lot of players grew up playing previous versions of EA Sports’ NCAA football game, which has not been produced since 2013. Even one current NFL star quarterback said his dream was to be on the cover of the game.

Arch obviously does not feel the same way, at least for now.