East Carolina-Temple game delayed after player’s girlfriend tests positive

Saturday’s game between East Carolina and Temple was delayed just before kickoff for what is unfortunately becoming an all-too-common reason.

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the girlfriend of a Temple player tested positive for COVID-19. This led to a delay of the game while the player was taken back to campus in order to take a rapid test. If the test comes back positive, the game’s status will come into question, and a cancellation may be necessary.

The events took place less than an hour before kickoff. That’s why it was so abrupt that the kickoff needed to be delayed.

This is not the only college football game to have its status abruptly changed not long before kickoff on Saturday. Hopefully it’s the last.