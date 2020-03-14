Ed Orgeron’s coronavirus PSA is a must-watch

The state of Louisiana has enlisted LSU coach Ed Orgeron to record a public service announcement about the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach O is a very popular figure in Louisiana after leading the Tigers to a national title. His commanding presence — and that voice — make for a truly outstanding PSA.

All sound advice, and from quite an authoritative figure, too. Perhaps it’s not going to go down as his most iconic speech, but if anyone who wasn’t taking this seriously hears Orgeron’s words and heeds them, it may end up being his most important.