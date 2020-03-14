pixel 1
header
Saturday, March 14, 2020

Ed Orgeron’s coronavirus PSA is a must-watch

March 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ed Orgeron

The state of Louisiana has enlisted LSU coach Ed Orgeron to record a public service announcement about the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach O is a very popular figure in Louisiana after leading the Tigers to a national title. His commanding presence — and that voice — make for a truly outstanding PSA.

All sound advice, and from quite an authoritative figure, too. Perhaps it’s not going to go down as his most iconic speech, but if anyone who wasn’t taking this seriously hears Orgeron’s words and heeds them, it may end up being his most important.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus