Ed Orgeron threw his coaches under the bus over playcalling

Ed Orgeron is certainly going out with remarkable candor in his final weeks as LSU head coach.

On Monday, Orgeron sounded off on how he and his coaching staff had evaluated the Tigers during the team’s bye week. Orgeron responded to the fairly basic question by throwing his staff under the bus, essentially saying both the offense and defense were too predictable and struggled to make adjustments.

This…is the most incredible press conference clip of the year There are so many levels to this I don’t know where to begin 😭 pic.twitter.com/txSGKJtxLc — Beat Bama 🐯 (@CarterthePower) November 1, 2021

“We’re too predictable by formations. We’re too predictable by first down,” Orgeron said. “We are very, very predictable on defense. We need to have more of a variety on first down, because we give them the same looks over and over again, and there’s just not much disguise. What we line up in, we are in.

“At this point of the season, you just can’t put a bunch of new stuff in, but we put in a couple of wrinkles to make it tough. The biggest part for us on defense is adjusting. We have not been in the right adjustments. We have not been in the right position, according to some formations.”

Ouch. Orgeron didn’t name names, but this isn’t a ringing endorsement of either offensive coordinator Jake Peetz or defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Orgeron’s choice of coordinators has been a major factor in LSU’s decline. He’s made some rather startling admissions about his previous hires as well. The candor is appreciated, but at a certain point, it kind of looks like Orgeron is making excuses and throwing others under the bus to deflect criticism.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports