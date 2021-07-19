Ed Orgeron makes odd admission about hiring of ex-DC Bo Pelini

LSU’s hire of Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator went very poorly in 2020. On Monday, coach Ed Orgeron dropped a hint as to why it didn’t work out.

Orgeron admitted at LSU’s media day that he hadn’t even personally interviewed Pelini before hiring the former Nebraska coach as his defensive coordinator. Despite that, Orgeron said he’d have still hired Pelini even if he had interviewed him.

Coach O reiterated that he didn't formally interview former DC Bo Pelini. "It didn't work, and I'll never do that again. But if I interviewed Bo Pelini face-to-face I still would have hired him."#LSU #SECMD21 — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) July 19, 2021

It’s an odd quote, and not a great look. Defensive coordinator is a hugely important position on a coaching staff, and even though Pelini came in with a solid reputation, LSU should have been doing its due diligence here. The hire didn’t work at all, as LSU’s defense gave up 492 yards per game in 2020, the fourth-worst mark in the entire FBS.

It’s not exactly a reassuring take from Orgeron considering he’s had issues with hiring assistants before. Hopefully for Tigers fans, new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is a better fit for the program.