Saturday, November 20, 2021

Eli Drinkwitz gets revenge on Dan Mullen with ‘Star Wars’ costume

November 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eli Drinkwitz waited over a year to finally get some revenge on Dan Mullen. Once he got the victory, he didn’t miss his chance to pull off a humorous troll move.

Last year, Mullen’s Florida Gators beat Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers 41-17. The game was played on Halloween.

After the game, Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference in a Halloween costume. He was dressed as Darth Vader from the “Star Wars” series.

Fast forward nearly 13 months and Missouri got another crack at Florida. This time, the game was in Columbia, and Missouri won 24-23 in overtime.

At the end of his postgame press conference, Drinkwitz flipped on his hood, pulled out a toy Light Saber, and said “may the force be with you.”

Drinkwitz is now officially a member of the Rebel alliance. His Tigers are now 6-5, though they have a challenge next week against Arkansas.

