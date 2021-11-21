Eli Drinkwitz gets revenge on Dan Mullen with ‘Star Wars’ costume

Eli Drinkwitz waited over a year to finally get some revenge on Dan Mullen. Once he got the victory, he didn’t miss his chance to pull off a humorous troll move.

Last year, Mullen’s Florida Gators beat Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers 41-17. The game was played on Halloween.

After the game, Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference in a Halloween costume. He was dressed as Darth Vader from the “Star Wars” series.

In case you forgot, here's how Dan Mullen showed up for last year's Mizzou postgame presser pic.twitter.com/0UD9I3Zy45 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021

Fast forward nearly 13 months and Missouri got another crack at Florida. This time, the game was in Columbia, and Missouri won 24-23 in overtime.

At the end of his postgame press conference, Drinkwitz flipped on his hood, pulled out a toy Light Saber, and said “may the force be with you.”

MIC DROP from #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz after beating Florida in OT! 😂 "May the force be with you." pic.twitter.com/cVw9CcvXK0 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 21, 2021

Drinkwitz is now officially a member of the Rebel alliance. His Tigers are now 6-5, though they have a challenge next week against Arkansas.