Dan Mullen wears Darth Vader costume after Florida win

Dan Mullen wore a very fitting costume after Florida’s 41-17 win over Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday.

Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a Darth Vader costume. Vader is the villain from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Dan Mullen is dressed as Darth Vader postgame. pic.twitter.com/npUy8BY8OU — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 1, 2020

Mullen wore the costume on Halloween, but there’s more to it than that. The Gators coach was upset with a cheap shot on quarterback Kyle Trask just before halftime and played a role in inciting a brawl.

Given the way he acted like a heel, the Darth Vader costume made sense.

Florida is now 3-1, while Missouri is 2-3.