Dan Mullen wears Darth Vader costume after Florida win

October 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dan Mullen wore a very fitting costume after Florida’s 41-17 win over Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday.

Mullen showed up to his postgame press conference wearing a Darth Vader costume. Vader is the villain from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Mullen wore the costume on Halloween, but there’s more to it than that. The Gators coach was upset with a cheap shot on quarterback Kyle Trask just before halftime and played a role in inciting a brawl.

Given the way he acted like a heel, the Darth Vader costume made sense.

Florida is now 3-1, while Missouri is 2-3.

