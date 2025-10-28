Favorite emerges for the Florida Gators head coach job

An interesting person has emerged as the favorite for the Florida Gators head coach job.

BetOnline.ag has listed odds on the next Gators head coach. They have current Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz an even-money favorite for the job. James Franklin and Lane Kiffin are also near the top of the list.

Here are the coaches with odds of 14/1 or lower:

Eli Drinkwitz 1/1

James Franklin 2/1

Lane Kiffin 3/1

Jedd Fisch 9/1

Jeff Brohm 10/1

Alex Golesh 12/1

Kenny Dillingham 14/1

Kiffin has been the candidate most frequently linked to the job, but he is not the oddsmakers’ favorite. Part of that might be down to the LSU job opening up, but he also just won a big game against Oklahoma and may want to stay at Ole Miss.

Drinkwitz has been head coach of Missouri since 2020 and has built the program into a legitimate contender. The Tigers have won at least 10 games in each of the last two seasons, and may be on their way to doing it again with a 6-2 start. Notably, he has proven that he can win in the SEC, with a 13-7 record in the conference over the past three seasons.

Franklin is currently unemployed after being fired by Penn State. He has a 104-45 lifetime record, but has been frequently criticized for being unable to win the biggest games and get his teams over the hump to championship contention. He has made it clear that he wants to coach again, though he has enough financial security to not have to rush into the first opportunity offered to him.

Notably, all three top candidates have head coaching experience at Power 4 schools. That may be a point of emphasis after the school’s last hire, Billy Napier, lacked that level of experience. Napier was fired on Oct. 19 after going 22-23 over three-plus seasons with the Gators.