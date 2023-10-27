Eli Drinkwitz takes funny shot at Michigan over sign-stealing allegations

Whether proven or not, the Michigan Wolverines are going to have a tough time living down the sign-stealing allegations that have been made against them. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is one example of why.

In an appearance on “GoJo and Golic” Friday, Drinkwitz discussed signal stealing and its prevalence around college football. He was asked if he would like to see the NCAA adopt radio receivers in helmets so coaches can speak directly to quarterbacks, as is the case in the NFL.

Drinkwitz had a pretty perfect answer.

"I think the playoffs were worth $1B, but we can't afford wireless headsets. It's mindblowing to me." – Eli Drinkwitz "You think most coaches would like to go with receivers in helmets of the QBs to signal caller?" @golic "Yeah, I think everybody but Michigan would want to" 😂 pic.twitter.com/MK09PUAVzC — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 27, 2023

“Yeah, I think everybody but Michigan would want to,” Drinkwitz replied.

Michigan has been the talk of college football in the last week since reports of their elaborate sign-stealing operation surfaced. While stealing signals is not illegal, the methods Michigan is alleged to have used to do it would be.

Drinkwitz has Missouri at 7-1 and on the rise in the SEC. The Michigan scandal certainly isn’t lost on him, and he may as well have some fun with it.