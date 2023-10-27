 Skip to main content
Eli Drinkwitz takes funny shot at Michigan over sign-stealing allegations

October 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Eli Drinkwitz wearing sunglasses

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Whether proven or not, the Michigan Wolverines are going to have a tough time living down the sign-stealing allegations that have been made against them. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is one example of why.

In an appearance on “GoJo and Golic” Friday, Drinkwitz discussed signal stealing and its prevalence around college football. He was asked if he would like to see the NCAA adopt radio receivers in helmets so coaches can speak directly to quarterbacks, as is the case in the NFL.

Drinkwitz had a pretty perfect answer.

“Yeah, I think everybody but Michigan would want to,” Drinkwitz replied.

Michigan has been the talk of college football in the last week since reports of their elaborate sign-stealing operation surfaced. While stealing signals is not illegal, the methods Michigan is alleged to have used to do it would be.

Drinkwitz has Missouri at 7-1 and on the rise in the SEC. The Michigan scandal certainly isn’t lost on him, and he may as well have some fun with it.

