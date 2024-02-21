Legendary broadcaster Eli Gold being let go by Alabama

Legendary Alabama football broadcaster Eli Gold will not be back in his role in 2024, but he is not retiring.

The school announced Wednesday that Gold, who has called Alabama football games for 36 years, will not return in 2024. The 70-year-old is being replaced by Chris Stewart, who has worked with the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1998.

Alabama’s official statement was vague regarding whether Gold had chosen to step down or whether he was being forced out. In an interview with Michael Casagrande of AL.com, Gold made clear that it was the latter.

“Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back,” Gold said. “This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse.

“I am not retiring. The university has chosen, as they say, to go in a different direction. And that’s certainly their right.”

Gold is much loved by Alabama fans, as there was an outpouring of support for him when he missed the entire 2022 season while battling cancer. He returned on a limited schedule in 2023, calling home games and the Iron Bowl.

The 2024 season is already going to be somewhat disorienting for Alabama fans. Nick Saban will be talking about them on television instead of coaching them. Now, their longtime radio voice will not be calling their games.