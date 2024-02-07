Nick Saban has new broadcasting job lined up

Nick Saban officially has a new job lined up now that he’s no longer coaching.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that Saban will work for the sports network as a TV analyst. Saban will primarily serve as an analyst on College GameDay. The former Alabama head coach will also appear on set for the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team. I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans,” Saban said in a statement shared by ESPN.

Saban has made guest appearances as an analyst on ESPN in the past, so seeing him join the network in an official capacity is not surprising. Saban had also indicated after announcing his retirement from coaching that he thought a career in TV afterwards would make sense for him.

People are wondering whether Saban will be replacing anyone on the GameDay crew. ESPN’s press release mentions that Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will still be a part of the show.