ESPN announces college football broadcast teams for 2020

College football is likely to look different in 2020, but ESPN is set to broadcast as normal a season as possible.

The network announced its three main commentary teams for 2020 on Monday. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will retain their usual Saturday night spot. Notably, Joe Tessitore returns to calling college games after his two year stint on “Monday Night Football.”

Here's ESPN's college football announce teams for 2020:

1) Chris Fowler,/Kirk Herbstreit/Maria Taylor: ABC’s Saturday Night Football

2) Sean McDonough/Todd Blackledge/Todd McShay: ESPN Saturday Night Primetime

3) Joe Tessitore/Greg McElroy/Holly Rowe: ABC, ESPN CC @FOSInsights — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) August 31, 2020

Fowler and Herbstreit will be doing at least one NFL game in 2020 in addition to their college football duties. Anything more depends on how schedules shake out in both sports.

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing in the fall, the other three Power 5 conferences will be as of now. ESPN and ABC have rights to air games in all three leagues, so there will be plenty for them to broadcast.