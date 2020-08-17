ESPN officially unveils new ‘Monday Night Football’ crew, plans for Week 1

ESPN officially has an all-new crew for “Monday Night Football.”

On Monday, ESPN confirmed previous reports that Steve Levy will be the new play-by-play announcer for “Monday Night Football” with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick serving as analysts. Lisa Salters will return for her ninth season as sideline reporter, while officiating analyst John Parry will be back for his second season.

ESPN’s new trio will call the second game of the Week 1 Monday night double-header, which features the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The first game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will be the NFL broadcast debut for ESPN’s top college duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

We could see more of Fowler and Herbstreit calling NFL games for ESPN this year, as they might work some Saturday NFL broadcasts depending upon what happens with the college football season.

ESPN shifted its attention to internal candidates for “Monday Night Football” after a slew of former NFL quarterbacks turned down the network’s massive offers. They’re hoping Levy, Riddick and Griese will bring more success than Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland did before them.