ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show.

Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.

That’s when Pollack lost it. He disputed Rece Davis’ reasoning that Bama was ranked higher because their two losses were very close.

“I don’t know why they’re there,” Pollack said of Alabama being No. 8. “I don’t agree with that. I think they should be behind Clemson.”

Alabama’s losses were to the Nos. 5 and 6-ranked teams, and only by a total of four points. Clemson’s loss was to Notre Dame and by 31 points. The Tigers have also played a far easier schedule than the Crimson Tide.

One of the other analysts argued that Alabama is a better team than Clemson, and that’s why they’re ranked higher. Pollack wasn’t having it.

Pollack, of course, is a former Georgia player, so some may feel he is biased. But his point makes sense if you’re going off wins and losses. One could also make the same argument about 8-2 LSU being ranked ahead of both Clemson and USC.