ESPN’s David Pollack shares the great Signing Day lesson his father taught him

ESPN’s David Pollack shared a great lesson that he learned from his father on Signing Day when he was a recruit.

Pollack was a defensive star at Georgia from 2002-2004 before becoming a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two days after the day recruits could sign their Letter of Intent, Pollack sent a tweet about the life lesson.

My dad taught me a lifelong lesson on National Signing Day my senior year of HS. He made me call all the schools that recruited me, tell them thank you and inform them of my decision. I hated every second of it but man do I get it now. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 23, 2022

“My dad taught me a lifelong lesson on National Signing Day my senior year of HS. He made me call all the schools that recruited me, tell them thank you and inform them of my decision. I hated every second of it but man do I get it now,” Pollack wrote.

That’s a good story and a great lesson.

Actions like that teach someone how to handle things when you are disappointing someone else, which is difficult. That shows the importance of communication, respect, gratitude and professionalism. When you tackle difficult situations like that, it makes everything else in life easier.