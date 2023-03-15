ESPN announces details for anticipated 2024 USC-LSU game

College football fans have a premium matchup to look forward to at the opening of the 2024 season, and now we have further details on the contest.

In 2021, we learned that USC and LSU would be meeting in the 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic.

A matchup you won’t want to miss. We’re set to take on LSU in the 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic.#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/cMNVbrGSK4 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 26, 2021

On Wednesday, ESPN announced further details about the game.

The big game will be played on September 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET and air on ABC.

The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the home of the Raiders.

There was a 2021 version of the game between Arizona and BYU. The matchup between LSU and USC is a really prime one. If the Vegas Kickoff Classic is able to keep building top matchups like that in the future, this will become a heavily anticipated game each year.