Wednesday, March 15, 2023

ESPN announces details for anticipated 2024 USC-LSU game

March 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lincoln Riley with USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans have a premium matchup to look forward to at the opening of the 2024 season, and now we have further details on the contest.

In 2021, we learned that USC and LSU would be meeting in the 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced further details about the game.

The big game will be played on September 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET and air on ABC.

The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the home of the Raiders.

There was a 2021 version of the game between Arizona and BYU. The matchup between LSU and USC is a really prime one. If the Vegas Kickoff Classic is able to keep building top matchups like that in the future, this will become a heavily anticipated game each year.

