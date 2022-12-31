ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night.

Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The chyron described Manning as a Tennessee quarterback from 1994-1997, which is accurate. Unfortunately, they also credited him as a 1998 national champion, which is inaccurate.

ESPN had a graphic showing "Peyton Manning 1998 National Champion" on the #OrangeBowl broadcast. Peyton was not a member of that Vols championship team (which was quarterbacked by Tee Martin). He was with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/g03LhZ0msB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2022

Manning never won a national championship in college. He went 8-4, 11-1, 10-2 and 11-2, losing to Florida all four years.

During his senior year, Manning’s Vols beat Auburn in the SEC Championship but lost to Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska and Michigan split the polls as the No. 1 teams. The 1-loss ’95 team beat Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl, but they were overshadowed by the Gators, whose only loss came to No. 1 Nebraska.

Tennessee’s national championship came the year after Manning graduated, with Tee Martin at quarterback. The team also had Peerless Price at receiver, future Pro Bowl running backs Travis Henry and Jamal Lewis, linebacker Al Wilson, and offensive lineman Chad Clifton.

Though Peyton was great at Tennessee, he never won the national championship or Heisman Trophy.