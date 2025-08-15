Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about the NCAA sanctions against Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looking on
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA on Friday announced a series of sanctions against Michigan stemming from the football team’s infamous sign-stealing scandal, and most people had the same reaction to the news.

The NCAA has announced that a Division I Committee on Infractions panel found “overwhelming evidence” of an illegal scouting scheme at Michigan that was orchestrated by former staffer Connor Stalions. Several penalties were handed down, including a three-game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore, which added one game to the two-game suspension Michigan already self-imposed for Moore. The additional suspension will be served during the 2026 season.

Michigan has also received several fines that are expected to amount to roughly $30 million. The fines include the loss of Michigan’s anticipated portion of postseason football revenue for 2025 and 2026.

In addition, the NCAA handed down several show-cause orders, including a 10-year show-cause for Jim Harbaugh and an eight-year show-cause for Stalions. Denard Robinson, who was the assistant director of player personnel for Michigan from 2022-2024, received a three-year show-cause order. Moore was hit with a two-year show cause.

With Michigan receiving no postseason ban or reduction of scholarships, the overwhelming consensus is that the sanctions amount to a slap on the wrist.

Michigan won a national championship the same season the sign-stealing scandal erupted. Harbaugh then left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and he may never coach in college again, anyway.

A school with the financial resources that Michigan has can afford $30 million in fines without being bothered. If the illegal scouting operation helped the Wolverines win, the $30 million is an extremely small price to pay for a season that ended with a title.

