NCAA adds to Sherrone Moore’s suspension as part of slap on the wrist for Michigan

The NCAA has completed its investigation into the sign-stealing scandal involving former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, and most would describe the sanctions against the school as a slap on the wrist.

The NCAA announced on Friday that a Division I Committee on Infractions panel found “overwhelming evidence” of an illegal scouting scheme at Michigan that was orchestrated by Stalions. Several penalties have been handed down, including a three-game suspension for Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore.

Earlier this year, Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore for the third and fourth games of the 2025 season. The NCAA has added one game to Moore’s suspension, but the additional ban will be served during the 2026 season.

The decision came after Moore, who was Michigan’s offensive coordinator at the time, was found to have deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. Moore’s deletion of the messages was considered by the NCAA to be a Level 2 infraction and viewed as an attempt to obstruct the investigation.

Michigan has also received several fines that are expected to amount to roughly $20 million, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The fines include the loss of Michigan’s anticipated portion of postseason football revenue for 2025 and 2026.

The total NCAA tab for Michigan in this case could go to the range of $30 million.

*The 10% football program budget fine is at least $7.2 million, based on $72 million 2024 football budget.

*The 2-year postseason fine is expected to be at least $20 million, but could easily get… https://t.co/iMwAmlXukb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 15, 2025

The NCAA also handed down several show-cause orders, including a 10-year show-cause for Jim Harbaugh and an eight-year show-cause for Stalions. Denard Robinson, who was the assistant director of player personnel for Michigan from 2022-2024, received a three-year show-cause order. Moore was hit with a two-year show cause.

The sanctions will not have much of an impact on Michigan. Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers and probably will never return to coaching in college. The Wolverines also did not lose any scholarships, and the roughly $20 million in fines will be no problem for Michigan to cover.

Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal erupted in October 2023 and led to Stalions resigning. Harbaugh has consistently denied having any knowledge of the scheme and been defiant in addressing the NCAA’s sanctions against him.

Moore is entering his second season as Michigan’s head coach. He led the Wolverines to an 8-5 record last season.