 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 10, 2022

Everyone made the same joke about the Alabama-Georgia game

January 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Alabama and Georgia play

The first half of the CFP National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night was low-scoring, which led to plenty of jokes.

Bama led Georgia 9-6 at the half. There were five field goals and no touchdowns through the first two quarters. The game very much resembled a low-scoring field goal affair more common among Big Ten teams, which was fitting considering the game was played in Indy — the site of the Big Ten Championship Game.

You can bet that wasn’t lost on the fans. Take a look at some of the tweets:

This is just what happens when you go to Big Ten country.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus