Everyone made the same joke about the Alabama-Georgia game

The first half of the CFP National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night was low-scoring, which led to plenty of jokes.

Bama led Georgia 9-6 at the half. There were five field goals and no touchdowns through the first two quarters. The game very much resembled a low-scoring field goal affair more common among Big Ten teams, which was fitting considering the game was played in Indy — the site of the Big Ten Championship Game.

You can bet that wasn’t lost on the fans. Take a look at some of the tweets:

I’m counting this first half as win for the B1G. Our football is on display — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 11, 2022

Extremely polite of both Georgia and Alabama to finally go up north in the winter and play a Big Ten football game — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022

It looks like a B1G title game out there. Stadium and all. https://t.co/s13GlKsX0j — #OpenTheRoof (@TomFornelli) January 11, 2022

SORRY BOYS IF YOU’RE PLAYING IN BIG TEN COUNTRY YOU’RE DOING THINGS OUR WAY AND THAT MEANS PUNTING AND FIELD GOALS — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) January 11, 2022

I thought everyone told me that there weren’t any more B1G football games this season. Why are people lying to me? — Ben Dawson (@BenjaminJDawson) January 11, 2022

Play a CFP championship game in Big Ten country and it brings out the inner Iowa even in SEC teams. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 11, 2022

This is just what happens when you go to Big Ten country.