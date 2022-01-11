Everyone made the same joke about the Alabama-Georgia game
The first half of the CFP National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night was low-scoring, which led to plenty of jokes.
Bama led Georgia 9-6 at the half. There were five field goals and no touchdowns through the first two quarters. The game very much resembled a low-scoring field goal affair more common among Big Ten teams, which was fitting considering the game was played in Indy — the site of the Big Ten Championship Game.
You can bet that wasn’t lost on the fans. Take a look at some of the tweets:
I’m counting this first half as win for the B1G. Our football is on display
— Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 11, 2022
Extremely polite of both Georgia and Alabama to finally go up north in the winter and play a Big Ten football game
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022
It looks like a B1G title game out there. Stadium and all. https://t.co/s13GlKsX0j
— #OpenTheRoof (@TomFornelli) January 11, 2022
SORRY BOYS IF YOU’RE PLAYING IN BIG TEN COUNTRY YOU’RE DOING THINGS OUR WAY AND THAT MEANS PUNTING AND FIELD GOALS
— Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) January 11, 2022
I thought everyone told me that there weren’t any more B1G football games this season. Why are people lying to me?
— Ben Dawson (@BenjaminJDawson) January 11, 2022
Play a CFP championship game in Big Ten country and it brings out the inner Iowa even in SEC teams.
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 11, 2022
https://t.co/wGgXffeFIX pic.twitter.com/Fja6r4YYxc
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 11, 2022
This is just what happens when you go to Big Ten country.