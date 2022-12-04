Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that.

Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue on Saturday night. He spoke about how the College Football Playoff selection committee should try to pick the best four teams in the country for the CFP, regardless of record. Even though Alabama has two losses, Saban said he believes they are better than a few one-loss teams, like TCU or Ohio State.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray thought Saban’s interview was a bad look. He called Saban a “politician” and said the seven-time national champion needs to accept that his team is not good enough this year.

“Nick Saban the politician during halftime of Big 10 Championship. Your team wasn’t good enough this year. It’s ok, you will probably be back next year,” Murray wrote on Twitter.

As expected, the CFP selection committee agreed with Murray. Alabama finished No. 5 in the rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will play for a national championship.

Even if Saban is right that his team would be favored over several CFP teams, that is not the measure used to determine which teams make it. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff. Had Alabama won one more game, they would have gotten in. They simply did not do what they needed to do.