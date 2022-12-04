Nick Saban cites point spreads as reason Alabama should make CFP

Nick Saban went on both FOX and ESPN Saturday to make his case for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff. One of the Alabama coach’s biggest reasons for why he thinks the Crimson Tide should make it have to do with point spreads.

During halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday night, Saban joined FOX for an interview. Saban said that the College Football Playoff selection committee should try to pick the best four teams in the country for the CFP.

Even though his Tide have two losses, Saban believes they are still better than a few 1-loss teams, like TCU or Ohio State.

“I think the whole goal is to get the best teams in. And what I would say to the committee or to anyone else is: if we played any of these teams that are on the edge of getting in, would we be the underdog or would we be the favorite? I think if can answer that question, and the goal is to get the best teams in, then you would say ‘they belong in there,'” Saban said.

Nick Saban makes his pitch for the CFP. pic.twitter.com/hqHIyli71d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 4, 2022

Saban also cited Alabama’s tough schedule, which included road games against five top-25 teams, as important criteria in evaluating the Tide.

According to a Bet MGM spokesperson, Alabama would be favored against three of the four potential playoff teams.

How many College Football Playoff teams is Alabama favored against? Georgia

Michigan

Ohio State

TCU Answer: 3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 3, 2022

That’s nice and all, but remember that Alabama was favored against Tennessee and LSU too. At some point, you have to actually win games and not just be favored to win them.

No 2-loss team has ever made the CFP. The 10-2 Tide are hoping to become the first.