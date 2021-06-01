Ex-LSU TE Arik Gilbert transferring to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have picked up a big transfer.

Arik Gilbert is heading to play for the Bulldogs after playing at LSU as a freshman last season.

BREAKING: #UGA lands #LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. The former Gatorade player on the year tells me, he is ‘coming home’ and this was a ‘family decision’ in this exclusive interview on @Dawgs247.

Gilbert talks about playing WR in Athens

Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns at LSU last year.

The Marietta, Ga. native looks like he may be switching to wide receiver at Georgia.

LSU was coming off a national championship when Gilbert chose to attend the school. They struggled last season and had some weak quarterback play. Georgia, meanwhile, has been highly successful the last four seasons. Their offense also looked explosive once JT Daniels took over at quarterback. Between him and Gilbert, they should have a strong passing attack in the fall.