 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 21, 2023

Ex-Texas QB named starting at Florida Atlantic

August 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Casey Thompson at Texas

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson is getting yet another chance to start in college.

Thompson is being named the starting quarterback for Florida Atlantic, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Thompson was at Texas from 2018-2021 and transferred to Nebraska last year. He passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021 with the Longhorns and 17 touchdowns last season for the Cornhuskers.

Thompson in May committed to FAU. He also considered Auburn, Notre Dame, Indiana, Houston and Texas State.

Part of the appeal of FAU was going to play for Tom Herman, who coached him at Texas. Herman was fired by the Longhorns after the 2020 season. This will be Thompson’s first opportunity to start under Herman.

Article Tags

Casey ThompsonFAU Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus