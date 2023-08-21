Ex-Texas QB named starting at Florida Atlantic

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson is getting yet another chance to start in college.

Thompson is being named the starting quarterback for Florida Atlantic, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Sources: FAU is naming Casey Thompson, a transfer from Nebraska and Texas, as the school’s starting quarterback. He has started 20 college games – 10 at Texas and 10 at Nebraska – and led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes in 2021. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 21, 2023

Thompson was at Texas from 2018-2021 and transferred to Nebraska last year. He passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021 with the Longhorns and 17 touchdowns last season for the Cornhuskers.

Thompson in May committed to FAU. He also considered Auburn, Notre Dame, Indiana, Houston and Texas State.

Part of the appeal of FAU was going to play for Tom Herman, who coached him at Texas. Herman was fired by the Longhorns after the 2020 season. This will be Thompson’s first opportunity to start under Herman.