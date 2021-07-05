Ex-UCLA coach Terry Donahue dies at 77

Former UCLA Bruins head football coach Terry Donahue died on Sunday at the age of 77, the school announced. Donahue was surrounded by family at his home in Newport Beach, Calif. and died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Donahue played defensive tackle at UCLA from 1965-1966 despite being undersized at under 200 pounds. He later became a coach and was the Bruins’ head coach from 1976-1995, where he went 151–74–8.

Donahue led UCLA to at least a piece of five Pac-10 titles and won three Rose Bowls. His 98 conference wins are the most in Pac-10 history. His 151 wins are the most ever at UCLA. His teams once won seven straight bowl games and finished ranked in the top 10 five times.

Donahue is a College Football Hall of Famer and also served as GM of the San Francisco 49ers for four years.