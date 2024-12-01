Ex-USC quarterback not happy after loss to Notre Dame

USC lost yet another big game on Saturday, and one former Trojans star seems unhappy with the current state of the program.

Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley had a straightforward reaction to the Trojans’ 49-35 loss to Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. After watching his alma mater fall to 6-6 on the season, Barkley had a five-word post on social media.

“This is not USC football,” Barkley wrote on X.

This is not USC football — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) December 1, 2024

USC was once a national powerhouse. They were hoping Lincoln Riley would propel them back to the top of the college football hierarchy, but the Trojans have trended in the wrong direction over the last two years.

After going 11-3 in their first season under Riley in 2022, USC went 8-5 last year and has taken another step back this season. Things looked promising when they began their 2024 campaign with a win over LSU, but they have since lost to all three ranked opponents they played.

Barkley was a four-year starter at USC from 2009-2012. He threw for more than 12,000 yards, 116 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. The Trojans went 34-17 during that span, though they were ineligible for the postseason two years and dealt with sanctions from the Pete Carroll era.

While many USC fans share Barkley’s frustration, Riley still has the support of at least one former Trojans star quarterback. There is no question USC’s first season in the Big Ten has been a disappointment. If the results are similar next season, the seat under Riley might start getting toasty.