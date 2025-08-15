Fans all said the same thing about BYU’s new quarterback

Bear Bachmeier looks like he may be the next starting quarterback for BYU, and fans were all saying the same thing about him.

A few reports on Friday said that BYU was getting set to name Bachmeier as their starting quarterback.

Sources tell me that BYU will name true-freshman Bear Bachmeier as their starting QB for Week 1 @bearb47 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2wJ4s22999 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) August 15, 2025

Bear originally enrolled early at Stanford, but he transferred to BYU during the spring transfer window. He will take the place of Jake Retzlaff, who left school amid disciplinary issues.

What grabbed everyone’s attention about Bachmeier is his number. They couldn’t believe that a quarterback would be wearing jersey No. 47, which is a number usually worn by a linebacker or maybe a fullback.

47 as QB yuck. but respect it — Kenny Baldwin (@SwaggyBih_) August 15, 2025

A QB wearing #47? Interesting. — VolsFan4Life (@VolsFan1796) August 15, 2025

Cool but please tell me he’s not actually wearing 47 — NT Sports (@NTSports22) August 15, 2025

Please tell me his number is actually 47. What a legendary QB number that’d be — Garnet & Cold Takes (@GarnetT31274) August 15, 2025

John Lynch. Mel Blount. Bear Bachmeier. These are the players making No. 47 famous.

Bear has an older brother, Tiger (seriously), who also plays at BYU. Their oldest brother is Hank, who was a longtime college quarterback. Hank played for Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest, though he wore a more traditional quarterback number (19 and 9).