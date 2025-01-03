Fans made the same joke about Parker Jones after his sideline penalty

Parker Jones became a notorious figure after making a huge mistake during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between his Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday. Jones’ blunder led many to crack the same joke.

Jones is a redshirt sophomore who has not accumulated any stats during his Georgia career. But he was still with his Bulldogs and had his jersey on while on the sidelines for the game. However, Jones got notice when he interfered with an official while celebrating a big passing play by Georgia in the second quarter. His error cost Georgia 15 yards and hurt their chances of scoring a touchdown on the drive.

After Jones started to get some attention for the play, people had the same thought. Fans joked that Jones looked like a fraternity guy and that his next move would be joining a frat.

Parker Jones….get ready to learn fall rush buddy pic.twitter.com/gzFSZ0Txqe — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) January 2, 2025

Parker Jones thinking about which frat he should rush now pic.twitter.com/gPkhMnDnQB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2025

Parker Jones has entered the transfer portal and will be commiting to Sig Chi pic.twitter.com/pOqZxa92o2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2025

Parker Jones in next falls Frat intramural championship #uga pic.twitter.com/IP6hy7MHkG — Didi Gregorius (@DIDIISKING) January 2, 2025

Parker Jones is getting sent to his frat’s j board if they lose this game — Jeffrey “Naughty” Fleming (@NaughtyFleming1) January 2, 2025

From Georgia’s football team to Sigma Chi: the Parker Jones story.

That’s definitely not the way you want the world to learn your name.