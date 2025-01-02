Georgia player Parker Jones commits big penalty on sidelines

Nobody had Parker Jones becoming a big storyline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame at the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, but that’s what happened.

Georgia had the ball at their 22 with the game scoreless early in the second quarter. On first down, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed a pass to Arian Smith that went for 66 yards to the Notre Dame 12. However, the Bulldogs were called for an infraction due to Jones interfering with an official on the sideline.

Georgia was given a sideline interference penalty after the official collided with No. 39 Parker Jones during this play. pic.twitter.com/oGpMKUqAr6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2025

That 15-yard penalty caused Georgia to move back to the Notre Dame 26. They ended up kicking a field goal on the possession.

Jones is a redshirt sophomore cornerback from Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany, Georgia. He doesn’t have any stats in his college career, and now he is notorious for what he did.

This is the precise reason football teams usually have a “get-back guy” who keeps people away from the field to avoid infractions for interfering with officials.