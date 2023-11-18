Fans made great jokes about infamous Michigan booster ‘Uncle T’

Word emerged on Friday that Connor Stalions’ illegal sign-stealing operation may have been funded by a Michigan booster nicknamed “Uncle T.” The revelation led to some hilarious jokes online.

Fans began guessing the real identity of the infamous “Uncle T” and made some great jokes.

Some joked that “Uncle T” could have been ex-Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

Others joked that “Uncle T” was the fictional “Tim Taylor” character played by comedian Tim Allen on the long-running show “Home Improvement,” where Taylor often wore apparel representing Michigan schools.

Uncle T has all the tools, baby pic.twitter.com/0Rp2vZ2KuF — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 17, 2023

Then there were jokes about “Uncle T” being Tony Soprano, the protagonist from legendary HBO show “The Sopranos.”

Uncle T stands for Tony Soprano pic.twitter.com/3RsZmBsJqA — Hunter Wells-Kimbley (@NFL_Future_GM) November 17, 2023

Alas, the information about the identity of “Uncle T” emerged, though a Michigan booster named Tim Smith denied funding Stalions.

That would have been pretty amazing for Brady to find time to sponsor Stalions’ operation while also playing in the NFL. If only …