Fans are loving Nick Saban’s new VRBO commercial

Nick Saban may have retired as the head football coach at Alabama, but his career as a pitchman lives on.

Saban has appeared in an advertisement for VRBO, the vacation rental home company. The commercial is pretty funny and depicts Saban as a grumpy and strict home owner. The former Alabama coach is the type of rental home owner travelers would want to avoid by booking through VRBO instead.

Take a look:

Nick Saban has a new commercial with VRBO. it’s as hilarious as you would expect it to be pic.twitter.com/64dItbSvZN — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) August 28, 2024

Saban doesn’t mind paying the role of the villain even in retirement. The commercial is pretty funny, too. Fans definitely thought so.

He might be better at retirement than coaching college football https://t.co/HVWwF6y85C — Esther Scott Workman (@estherscott) August 28, 2024

Saban out here living his best life lol https://t.co/1cquWyiGiU — SUPER-BAMA FAN JT (@IAmJGlaze) August 28, 2024

New VRBO commercial featuring Nick Saban is one of the funniest things you’ll see today 😂 pic.twitter.com/aVdJPzmaSu — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) August 28, 2024

Is Airbnb going to counter with an ad featuring Steve Spurrier?