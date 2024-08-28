 Skip to main content
Fans are loving Nick Saban’s new VRBO commercial

August 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Nick Saban on the porch

Nick Saban may have retired as the head football coach at Alabama, but his career as a pitchman lives on.

Saban has appeared in an advertisement for VRBO, the vacation rental home company. The commercial is pretty funny and depicts Saban as a grumpy and strict home owner. The former Alabama coach is the type of rental home owner travelers would want to avoid by booking through VRBO instead.

Take a look:

Saban doesn’t mind paying the role of the villain even in retirement. The commercial is pretty funny, too. Fans definitely thought so.

Is Airbnb going to counter with an ad featuring Steve Spurrier?

Nick Saban
