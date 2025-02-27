Fans all had the same reaction to Kalen DeBoer’s latest comments

Fans all had the same reaction to some comments made by Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer spoke with On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos about many issues in college athletics, including possible rules being implemented in college football. DeBoer is a proponent of regulation for college football. He thinks that having clearly defined revenue sharing is important to maintaining fairness.

“Having a more balanced playing field helps our situation. It allows us to get where it was at one point just a few years back. Where recruiting is real recruiting, not just someone who’s gonna put in the highest bid,” DeBoer said.

Mar 21, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer blows his whistle during practice at the University Alabama Thursday. Photo Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeBoer seems to be complaining that other schools can simply outbid Alabama for players and field a more competitive team due to financial resources. Fans found the griping from DeBoer to be awfully rich considering Alabama and the SEC’s reputation for paying players under the table in the past, not to mention Bama’s status as an SEC school, which yields them plenty of money to pay coaches and afford nicer facilities.

Bama crying poor was not on my 2025 college football bingo card — Jared Smith | Sports Betting Journalist (@jaredsmithbets) February 27, 2025

Acting like Bama wasn’t putting in the highest bid for years 😂😂😂



Now they’re salty that it’s an even playing field — JARL 🅅 🄾 🄻GRUUF THE GREATER (@423VOL) February 27, 2025

Did an Alabama Head Coach just cry poor?



Alabama? — John Williams (@john9williams) February 27, 2025

Bama is complaining about the fairness of recruiting process?? 😂 — Terence Daniels (@terencedaniels) February 27, 2025

Tough now that you’re not the only school doing it huh? — Modern Day Investing (@ModernDayInves) February 27, 2025

Alabama went 9-4 last season, which was their first under DeBoer, who took over for Nick Saban. Saban had a streak going since 2008 where Alabama had won at least 10 games per season, but that ended in 2024. Now DeBoer thinks some salary cap-like restraints would be helpful. Others would say that beating Oklahoma and Vanderbilt would make a bigger difference.

As for Saban, he believes those types of rules and regulations are needed. He also has another concern on his mind.