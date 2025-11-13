Fans all had the same theory about Colorado AD Rick George stepping down

Longtime Colorado athletic director Rick George announced on Thursday that he will be transitioning to a new role with the school, and many fans believe head coach Deion Sanders could be the next to leave.

George, who has been the athletic director at Colorado since 2013, will remain with the school in an advisory role.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Athletic Director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” George said in a statement. “I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition. I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role.”

Colorado is having a rough third season under Sanders. The Buffaloes are 3-7 overall and just 1-6 in Big 12 Conference play. Since George is the one who hired Sanders, some fans are convinced that Coach Prime might have one foot out the door.

This means he doesn’t want to be the one to fire Deion Sanders — Checkmate Blaze (@checkmateblaze) November 13, 2025

What’s Deion’s buyout? — Tampering Fan (@TonyOnly_) November 13, 2025

Colorado seemed to be trending in the right direction entering 2025. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Sanders’ first season in 2023 and then 9-4 last year. They have struggled since losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Sanders signed a contract extension with Colorado following last season and is tied to the school through 2029. It is unlikely that Colorado would fire him, but he seemed to have a good relationship with George. The athletic director’s decision to step down in the middle of a rough season was bound to fuel speculation.